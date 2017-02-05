BJP-BJD pre poll violence in Dhenkanal, one shot dead

Dhenkanal: Public dissatisfaction and party enmity took a violent turn in Dhenkanal’s Tarabha GP here on Saturday with some BJD activists wreaking violence against BJP activists.

As per sources, one BJP activist has been shot dead while the other one has been badly injured during the encounter with the ruling BJD workers.

Such an incident has led to unrest as the aggrieved BJP activists protested against the ruling party workers staging a road blockade on the main highway inside the city. They have also demanded stringent and quick action against the culprits.

Since there are possibilities of more flare up in coming weeks police forces have been deployed in the area to prevent any untoward circumstances. SP and Collector are also keeping a stringent eye on the situation.

It is to be noted that for last some years the Tarabha GP has been a stronghold of the BJD public dissatisfaction against the incumbent sarpanch has been rising for quite some time. His inability to ensure many approved welfare activities mostly irrigation facilities and drinking water to the villages has really hurt people.

Amid such a scenario the conditions between both BJP and BJD was warming up for last few months and it escalated to full power into a group clash on Saturday.