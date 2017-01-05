BJP-BJD-Cong fight over TMC, Rose Valley issue

Bhubaneswar: With the CBI tightening noose around Rose Valley Chit fund accused and arresting two top TMC leaders MP Tapas Pal and Sudip Bandyopadhyay, a tripartite mudslinging on the issue has begun between the Congress, BJD and BJP.

The opposition BJP alleged that BJD TMC have build up a secret alliance with the former plotting to put up a large gathering for a rally planned by TMC in Odisha on January 10 against the chit fund arrests.

Congress also accused that Cuttack Chowdwar MLA Debasish Samantaray was linked to Rose Valley Chairman Gautam Kundu.

The BJP asked that even after two and half years have passed why the investigations into the chit fund issue has not been expedited. We will make this issue in the upcoming panchayat polls.

Meanwhile, BJD Minister Damodar Rout questioned the opposition saying that BJP is at Centre. They have CBI in their hands. Why are they not expediting investigations into the issue soon.