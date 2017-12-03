BJP attacks BJD minister over delay in land allotment for ethanol plant

Bhubaneswar: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today launched a scathing attack on the ruling BJD government over delay in establishment of an ethanol plant in Bargarh district.

Addressing a press meet at party headquarters here, the BJP’s Paikmal MLA Pradeep Purohit alleged that a conspiracy is being hatched by Labour Minister Sushant Singh by creating hurdles in allotment of land for the project due to his vested interests.

“Minister Sushant Singh is creating obstacles in establishment of the proposed ethanol plant by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) at Baulsingha in Bargarh,” alleged Purohit.

Even Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is keeping mum on the issue as Singh is one of his trusted men in the party, the BJP legislator added.

We request the Chief Minister to facilitate allotment of the required land for the project for larger benefit of the people of the state and development of the region, he concluded.

However, the BJD Minister refuted the allegations of the BJP and said that the party is imposing false allegations targeting him playing Bijepur by-poll card.

The BJP is habitual in imposing baseless and false allegations and it is targeting me now ahead of Bijepur by-poll, Sushant Singh said.

“Prove the allegations and I will take retirement from politics,” Singh dared Purohit.

Notably, earlier, Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had written to the CM and sought his assistance for setting up the Rs 750-crore ethanol plant in Bargarh district as part of measures to promote eco-friendly alternative fuel.