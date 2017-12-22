BJP asks State Govt to waive farm loans

Bhubaneswar: The BJP on Thursday demanded that the State Government waive farm loans by providing funds from its own exchequer in view of huge loss of crops occurred due to drought, pest (brown plant hoppers) attack and untimely rains and farmers ending life due to loan burden.

“BJP-ruled States like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh have waived farm loans. The State Government is spending a lot of money from the exchequer for distribution of umbrella, blankets and foods for its own propaganda.

While Rs 200 crore is being spent for CM’s Mann ki Baat, Rs 172 crore for Tribal Development Council and Rs 187 crore for Biju Yuba Bahini, the State Government should not make any plea and should waive farm loans as farmers are facing difficulties,” said BJP MLA Pradeep Purohit. Commenting on the CM’s letter to Panchayati Raj Minister over MGNREGS, Purohit said, “The Centre sends money directly to worker’s bank accounts. But officers have not submitted reports appropriately as they are taking PCs. The Centre will not make any delay in sending money if officers submit genuine reports.”

Purohit said the people of the State have already been aware of the State Government’s inefficacy and ineptness and have decided to provide all support to the BJP in the coming 2019 general elections.