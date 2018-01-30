BJP appoints three heads for Bijepur by-poll

Bhubaneswar: The BJP on Monday appointed three senior leaders as in-charge of three blocks under Bijepur Assembly constituency ahead of the by-poll to be held on February 24.

While BJP Legislature Party Leader KV Singh Deo will be in-charge of Gaisilat block, senior leader Jayanarayan Mishra has been given the responsibility of Bijepur block. Similarly, the party’s State president Basant Panda would see affairs in Barpali block, said Padmapur MLA Pradeep Purohit.

Besides, Ranjan Patel would head the Election Management and Coordination Committee for Bijepur, he added.

A team of the BJP had met the State Chief Electoral Officer DN Gupta yesterday and submitted a memorandum demanding transfer of Bargarh district Collector, SP and IICs of all police stations under Bijepur at the earliest. The team alleged that they all are working as the agents of the ruling BJD.

Meanwhile, Gupta called an all-party meeting here and sought their cooperation for holding a free and fair by-poll.

He said the Commission is identifying sensitive and vulnerable booths keeping in view the past records. Bijepur has a total of 270 booths.

According to the schedule, the Election Commission would issue formal election notification on January 30.