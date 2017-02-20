BJP alleges Partha Mishra of being an agent to Min Debi Mishra

Bhubaneswar: The state unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday has alleged that arrested IAS officer Partha Sarathi Mishra was working as an agent of BJD leader and Minister Debi Prasad Mishra.

BJP state Vice President Samir Mohanty in a press meet held here on Sunday have alleged that Partha Mishra, the IAS officer arrested by Vigilance was an agent of Minister Debi Prasad Mishra and collecting money for him.

Mohanty during his press meet today also slammed Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tarabha murder case in Dhenkanal where a BJP supporter was alleged killed by a BJD man.

Meanwhile, BJD has criticized and said the allegation leveled by BJP is baseless.BJD spokesperson Sashi Bhusan Behera has said that BJP leaders are habitual of making baseless and irresponsible allegations during Panchayat elections. Partha Sarathi Mishra is an administrative officer. He had not only served under Debi Mishra. He had also served in Ravenshaw University and also Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation. As such he said that, it does not mean that wherever Mishra had worked, he had shared the money.