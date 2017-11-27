BJP activists clash with police during protest near State Secretariat

Bhubaneswar: A clash ensued between BJP activists and police near Rabindra Mandap here while they were attempting to barge into the State Secretariat after breaking erected barricades today during their protest over farmers’ issues.

Members of the saffron party tried to barge into the State Secretariat building to meet Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and when they were restricted by police personnel a minor scuffle took place. Many activists and leaders of the party were arrested following the clash.

Earlier this day, BJP Krushak Morcha held a ‘Sachibalaya Chalo’ rally from the party’s state headquarters demanding a bonus of Rs 100 per quintal for farmers and disbursement of crop loss compensation to affected farmers.

On the other hand, BJD today staged a demonstration in front of the Raj Bhavan protesting the Centre’s rejection of the State proposal on hike in MSP for paddy. Reportedly, the party is also set to submit a memorandum to Governor SC Jamir addressed to President of India.