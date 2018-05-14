BJD’s second phase Mahanadi Suraksha Abhiyan from May 16

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Sunday announced the scheduled for the second phase Mahanadi Suraksha Abhiyan which is all set to be kicked off by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on May 16.

Briefing the media at a Press Conference here at the party’s headquarters office, Minister Pratap Jena said, “The chief minister would lead the campaign at Sukhasoda village under Lekhanpur block in Jharsuguda district at 9 am and then at Chikhli village of Ambabhona block in Bargarh district at 10 am.”

The rally would pass through 15 districts namely Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Subarnapur, Boudh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Khurda, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Puri and Jagatsinghpur.

Stating that the ruling BJD has taken a pledge to intensify its campaign and would fight till its legitimate demands are met, Jena said his party has requested the students, youth, farmers, women and fishermen communities as well as all social organizations, political parties and all the people of Odisha to actively participate in the mass awareness rally.

Among others, BJD vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra, general secretary Sanjay Dasburma, Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak and state secretary Bijay Nayak were present.