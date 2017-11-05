PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

﻿
Headlines

BJD’s Bishnu Das seeks CB probe into Kunduli gangrape

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Kunduli gangrape

Bhubaneswar: While BJD SC Cell president Bishnu Das, on Friday had said BSF jawans were involved in the Kunduli gangrape incident in Koraput district, on Saturday said he has no faith on the police investigations.

Das said the incident should be investigated by the State Crime Branch to unearth the truth. He said during the SC Cell delegation’s visit to the district and interaction with the victim, they came to know that she was allegedly harassed by the police including the senior officers to change her statement.

He said the police instead of tracing the accused detained relatives of the victim and tried to force them to confess that they had committed the crime.

