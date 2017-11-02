BJD women wing to stage protest near Raj Bhavan tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: Biju Mahila Janata Dal (BMJD) President Pramila Mallick today announced that the women wing of the ruling BJD would stage a demonstration near Raj Bhavan here on Friday, protesting against the recent price hike of the cooking gas (LPG) by the Narendra Modi Government.

Addressing a press meet at the BJD party office here, Mallik said, “We will stage protest near Raj Bhavan tomorrow against the price hike of the cooking gas (LPG) by the Centre.”

“We demand immediate rollback of the Centre’s decision on LPG price hike, otherwise we would intensify our agitation at grass root level”, she added.

The Women wing of BJD would also stage in front of three Revenue Divisional Commisioners’ office across the state on November 6 in this regard, she announced.

The women activists will stage dharna in all 314 blocks if the union government ignores their demand, she said.

The Price of Non-subsidised cooking gas (LPG) and Subsidised LPG have been hiked by 93 rupees and 4 rupees 50 paise per cylinder respectively from Wednesday.

It became the 19th increase in rates since July 2016 when the union government decided to eliminate subsidy on the cooking gas by raising prices every month.

State Skill Development Minister Usha Devi and BJD spokesperson were also present during the press meet.