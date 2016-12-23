BJD warns Congress for M’giri bandh call

Bhubaneswar : The BJD has warned Congress of dire consequences following the latter’s call for Malkangiri bandh on Saturday when the Chief Minister visits the district.

Congress’s call for the bandh is like challenging democracy, the BJD said. It is very unfortunate on part of the opposition to defy an official programme of the CM, party Spokesperson Pratap Deb said.

If anything untoward happens then they (Congress) should be ready for same kind of consequences since they are also going to visit many different districts in coming days, he added.

Meanwhile, the Congress has said the district has been incessantly neglected by the government.

“Malkangiri has never been treated like a district,” Congress leader Pradip Majhi said.

“Funds, welfare schemes, development is nowhere seen in the district in these 16 years of BJD governance,” he added. Recently issues like JE child deaths, Maoists menace, and forest rights denial controversy have haunted the people of the district.

Notably, the Chief Minister is scheduled to visit Malkangiri for inauguration of welfare schemes. This is the first visit for the CM to the district after the horrific child death streak due to Japanese Encephalities.

It is to be noted that the CM’s programmes has marked increasing protests from opposition recently on the wake of several controversies.