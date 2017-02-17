BJD wakes up from shock; Will review poll performance

Bhubaneswar: Arch rival BJP’s performance has stunned BJD. The leaders of the ruling party had taken routing at the hands of BJP in the first phase lightly and declared BJD is still the numero uno party. But with the results repeating in the second and third phase, the party has now visibly woken up from complacency. The conch shell team is trying to get its act together and has decided to conduct a poll performance review.

BJD MLA and spokesperson Sashibhushan Behera has informed in a press conference on Friday that the party will conduct a review after the poll results are out. He said that the party has observed the impact of BJP’s national leaders campaigning and rebel candidates within the party. He added that since BJD is immensely popular there were many candidates who wanted to contest from the party but it was not possible to give everyone a chance. This created rebel candidates.

BJD’s loss in Kalahandi and Mayurbhanj will not affect the rest of the state or the remaining phase of polls, he said.

Though party supremo Naveen Patnaik is yet to make a statement on the party’s performance, veteran leaders Damodar Rout, Surya Narayan Patro and Prafulla Samal have supported the need of a self analysis.