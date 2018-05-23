Headlines

BJD to launch statewide protest against fuel price hike

Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) will launch a massive protest in all the 314 blocks across the state from May 28 to 30 against the skyrocketing prices of petrol and diesel.

The party activists will stage a dharna in front of Raj Bhawan on May 28 and submit a memorandum addressing President Ram Nath Kovind.

Now the price of petrol and diesel has touched an unexpectedly high and it is pinching the pockets of common man. People from all walks of life are affected by the skyrocketing fuel price, a statement released by the ruling BJD said.

On Wednesday, diesel was sold at Rs 73.26 a litre in Odisha, while the petrol price was Rs 78.98 per litre.

