BJD to hold State-level convention on 20th foundation day in Puri

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) will celebrate its 20th foundation day on 26 December at Talabania in Puri district.

In a press release BJD State Secretary Bijay Nayak said a State-level convention would be held at Talabania. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has already written to all the district, block and town presidents of the party across the State to join the convention and take oath to involve in the mission for the development of Odisha.

Around 30,000 party workers are expected to attend the 20th foundation day celebrations of the BJD, which was founded on 26 December in 1997 as a regional party, scheduled to begin at 10 am.

Party president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will address the workers and leaders to take oath to work towards the growth of the State in all spheres, the release concluded.