BJD takes out bullock cart rally against rising petrol price

Bhubaneswar: The BJD took out a bullock cart rally here today in protest against rising petrol and diesel prices.

The party accused the BJP of “betraying” the people by not fulfilling the promises it had made before elections.

Some members of youth and student wing of the ruling party rode bullock carts on the busy Lower PMG Square to protest oil price hike holding placards and shouting slogans against Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and later staged a demonstration.

They accused that the Union Minister has failed to check the price hike of petrol and diesel and demanded his resignation.

The protesters claimed that price of essential commodities is skyrocketing due to the increase in oil price.

“The NDA government has increased price of petrol and diesel nine times since it came to power in 2014 which has affected the common people of the country, said former Odisha Food and Supply Minister Sanjay Das Burma.

If the BJP-led Union government does not take any step to check oil price soon, we will intensify our agitation,” threatened Das Burma.