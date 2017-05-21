BJD would suffer if ‘E ghara mausi, se ghara piusi’ attitude not stopped: Tathagata

Bhubaneswar: Dhenkanal MP Tathagata Satpathy ruined the BJD’s modulation at the party’s much-touted meeting in the presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday when he spoke about the factionalism in the party.

Even though he was apparently going elaborate his points further, he was stopped in the half way as party vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra advanced and whispered something into his ear surely to dave party president Naveen Patnaik from getting embarrassed.

However, Satpathy did not pay attention to Mishra’s plea and proceeded by saying that the ruling party’s MPS, legislators and cadres have no coordination among them. All are working as a separate entity as they were being divided into different groups. He also said party leaders are busy in contract works and transfer of employees in the Government.

The BJD would suffer if this ‘E ghara mausi, se ghara piusi’ approach is not stooped, Satpathy warned.

He said the BJD is carrying on in the name of Naveen Patnaik without which “we all would be down and out”.

Minister Damodar Rout, speaking at the meeting, termed the BJP as a “paper tiger” and said the BJD has nothing to fear about the saffron party.