BJD submits memorandum to Odisha Governor demanding paddy MSP hike

Bhubaneswar: A delegation comprising of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLAs today submitted a memorandum to Odisha Governor SC Jamir placing the demand for enhancing Minimum Support Price (MSP) to Rs 2930 per quintal for common paddy.

In the four-page memorandum, the legislators stated that the MSP being fixed by Government of India for paddy is not commensurate with the rising costs of inputs for which the farmers of our state are deprived of getting a reasonable price for their produce.

“The state has been repeatedly demanding a reasonable Minimum Support Price (MSP) for paddy to ensure adequate and fair returns for the farmers”, the memorandum read.

The memorandum further stated that a unanimous resolution was in the Odisha Legislative Assembly on March 25 to put forth a demand before the Centre to enhance the MSP of paddy to Rs 2930. Accordingly, an all-party House Committee was constituted under the chairmanship of the Speaker. The House panel had requested for an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a discussion in the matter and submission of a memorandum for enhancing the MSP of paddy but in vain.

Mentioning the Centre’s apathy over the issue, the memorandum read, the Government of India thereafter unilaterally declared a MSP of Rs 1550 per quintal of Paddy for the year 2017-18, completely neglecting the state’s demand for a justified enhancement of MSP for paddy.

The BJD legislators through the memorandum have requested the President of India to direct the Union Government to revise the MSP of Paddy to Rs 2930 per quintal.