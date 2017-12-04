State at Large

BJD stages protest over Brahmani bridge delay

Rourkela: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Sunday staged demonstration at Panposh square in Rourkela protesting the delay in starting construction work of the proposed second Brahmani Bridge.

A week earlier Rourkela BJP MLA Dilip Ray had also expressed his displeasure over inordinate the delay.

According to sources, hundreds of BJD activists gathered at the entrance point of existing Brahmani Bridge on Rourkela side and staged a demonstration. Zilla Parishad Chairperson Emma Ekka and former Rourkela MLA Sharada Nayak were present, among others.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced twice here about construction of a second bridge over Brahmani here. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari laid the foundation stone in July this year and assured that the work would be started within fifteen days. But four months have passed, work has not yet started,” said Nayak.

