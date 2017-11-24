BJD to stage protest over paddy MSP hike near Raj Bhavan on Nov 27

Bhubaneswar: The farmers’ wing of the ruling Biju Janata Dal, BJD Krushak Cell, will stage demonstration in front of Raj Bhavan here on November 27 to press their demand for hike of Minimum Support Price (MSP) for paddy.

“The BJD Krushak Cell will stage demonstration in front of Raj Bhavan in the State capital to press its demand to hike the MSP for paddy to Rs 2,930 per quintal from existing Rs 1,550,” said BJD vice president and former minister Debi Prasad Mishra today, addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here.

He also warned to intensify the protest in the coming days, if the Union Government did not pay a heed to the demands of the party.

In June this year, the Union Government had raised paddy MSP Rs 80 per quintal instead of its poll promise to double the MSP for paddy.

BJD General Secretary and Brahmagiri MLA Sanjay Das Burma was also present during the press conference.