BJD slams BJP for taking credit for implementation of central schemes

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
BJD

Bhubaneswar: The BJD on Friday while appreciating the launch of piped natural gas project in the city, lashed out at the BJP for taking the credit for the implementation of Central Government projects.

Addressing a press conference here, BJD spokesperson Pratap Keshari Deb said the State Government had asked the Union Government for gas supply through pipelines for industrial purpose after gas was discovered in the Godavari Basin in 2009. Even as the State had sent repeated reminders, the proposal was not implemented.

He also criticized Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for patting his own back for implementation of all Central schemes and also terming the State Government as a habitual liar.

Minister of Culture and Tourism Ashok Panda said it is doubtful that the piped gas supply project would be completed before 2020 as being claimed. He said the project could have been implemented in any common man’s neighborhood or in any slum area. But it seems it has been done in an urban area with some ulterior motive.

