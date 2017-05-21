Headlines

BJD all set to launch Ama Gaon, Ama Vikas programme from July 1

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Bhubaneswar: The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is all set to launch Ama Gaon Ama Vikas (our village, our development) programme starting from July 1, Chief Minister and party president Naveen Patnaik said here on Saturday.

Addressing ministers, Parliamentarians, legislators and party functionaries on the eve of completion of three years of his party’s fourth term in power in Odisha, Patnaik said all party functionaries would be involved in the Ama Gaon, Ama Vikas programme to reach out to the people.

The Chief Minister also said youth volunteers, to be known as Biju Sathi, would be engaged to reach out the youth and involve themselves in the development process.

Highlighting the achievements of his government in various fields since his party came to power in March 2000, Patnaik thanked the people for strengthening the BJD. Senior leaders of the party addressed the gathering and stressed the need for strengthening the party organization to counter the opposition parties vigorously in elections.

