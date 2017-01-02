BJD seeks EC intervention against PM packages

Bhubaneswar: BJD delegates today sought intervention of State Election Commission alleging PM Modi and BJP to have violated the Model Code of Conduct implemented since December 27 in the state ahead of Panchayat polls.

Party spokesperson and MLA Surya Narayan Patro along with Sorada MLA Purna Chandra Swain and Polsara MLA Srikanta Sahu visited the State Electiom Commission with a written complaint against the advertisement in an Odia daily carrying the picture of Prime Minister Modi regarding a scheme launch as well as the announcement of packages for farmers, SHGs, etc by the PM as a ‘gross violation against the code of conduct in vogue in the state’ and appealed to the commission to take action against the violation. The BJD MLAs also sought the commission’s intervention to stop the ‘propaganda’.

Meanwhile, reacting to the state government’s complaint, BJP leader KV Singh Deo said the packages announced by the PM are meant for the whole country and not just Odisha where panchayat elections are due.