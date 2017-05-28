BJD seeks answer on 10 posers from Centre

Bhubaneswar: In a bid to counter the Modi-led NDA Government, the ruling-BJD on Saturday put 10 posers seeking clarifications as to what it has done for development of the state during the three years of its rule.

While addressing a Press conference here, BJD spokesperson Pratap Deb alleged that the Centre has failed to execute its promises made by the saffron party before the bygone elections.

“After 3 years of rule, the BJP is now promising to make Odisha its laboratory for implementing pro-poor welfare schemes, but meanwhile the party should clarify the people regarding what it has done for the state in those 3 years”, Deb said.

The saffron party has failed miserably in keeping its promise of creating 2 crore jobs every year. “has it generated the promised jobs, including 30 lakh jobs in the state, during last three years?” Deb questioned.

He said the Union Agriculture Minister should clarify during his coming visits why the Centre is yet to fix MSP at cost of production plus 50 per cent profit.