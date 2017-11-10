Headlines

BJD revokes MLA Pravat Tripathy’s suspension

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Pravat Tripathy

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) today revoked suspension on Banki legislator Pravat Tripathy who was suspended from the party after he was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in October 2014 for his alleged links with chit fund firm Artha Tatwa Group chief Pradeep Sethi.

Tripathy spent a few months in jail and was later released on bail by the Orissa High Court on March 3, 2015.

The CBI had moved to Supreme Court challenging the bail granted to Tripathy, however, the apex court on November 6 upheld bail order of the HC.

The Artha Tatwa Group has allegedly defrauded investors of more than Rs 500 crore in the state.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

judge judge
1.7K
Headlines

Foul smell, Orissa HC Judge gets off train
jio cashback jio cashback
1.1K
Latest News Update

Jio cashback offer: Prime members to get Rs 2,599 back on recharge of Rs 399 or above
Mumbai Mumbai
992
Blog

Mumbai Cricket; 500 Not Out

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top