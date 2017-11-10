BJD revokes MLA Pravat Tripathy’s suspension

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) today revoked suspension on Banki legislator Pravat Tripathy who was suspended from the party after he was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in October 2014 for his alleged links with chit fund firm Artha Tatwa Group chief Pradeep Sethi.

Tripathy spent a few months in jail and was later released on bail by the Orissa High Court on March 3, 2015.

The CBI had moved to Supreme Court challenging the bail granted to Tripathy, however, the apex court on November 6 upheld bail order of the HC.

The Artha Tatwa Group has allegedly defrauded investors of more than Rs 500 crore in the state.