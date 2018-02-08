BJD releases star-campaigners list for Bijepur, Naveen to campaign on Feb 19, 21

Bhubaneswar: BJD supremo and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will campaign for his party candidate Rita Sahu for the forthcoming Bijepur by-polls in Bargarh district on February 19 and 21.

According to reports, Patnaik will campaign for the BJD candidate in Gaisilet and Barpali blocks on February 19 and in Bijepur on February 21.

Besides, the BJD has named 40 star-campaigners including Naveen and celebrities for the by-polls.

The list included 5 Ministers, 6 MPs, 22 MLAs, 2 BJD spokespersons and four Ollywood actors.

Mujjibulla Khan (Muna Khan), Kuna Tripathy, Arindam Ray, Srimayee Mishra, Siddhanta Mohapatra and Anubhab Mohanty are among the list.

Here is the complete list of BJD’s 40 star campaigners: