BJD registers victory in two ward by-polls

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) registered victory in two ward by-polls in Paradip and Pattamundai ahead of the Bijepur by-election.

While BJD candidate Rashmita Das defeated her nearest rival Gayatri Nayak of BJP by 58 votes in the by-poll for the post of councillor of Paradip municipality’s ward no. 6, BJD candidate Ranjit Mallick won Pattamundai municipality’s ward no. 17 by-poll by defeating his nearest Congress rival by 92 votes.

Rashmita won the post had fallen vacant after the death of Manjulata Jena on May 30, last year.