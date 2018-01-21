BJD registers victory against BJP in Balasore ZP bypoll

Balasore: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Saturday registered an impressive victory trouncing its nearest rival, the BJP, by a margin of over 4,000 votes in the bypoll for the Balasore Zilla Parishad Zone-26 member post held on Friday. BJD candidate Kamal Kumar Sahu defeated Parsuram Parida of the BJP.

Manoj Nayak of the Congress, Bandana Patra of the CPI and Independent candidate Ramakanta Gudu were among those defeated.

The election was necessitated as it fell vacant after the incumbent BJP ZP Member Binay Das died in a road accident. It was also the first electoral battle in the district the BJD faced after Balasore MP RK Jena became the party’s district president. Out of a total polling of 26,856 votes, the ruling-BJD polled 13,499 and the BJP and the Congress got 9,382 and 3,187, respectively. As many as 534 votes were invalid.

In the last ZP elections, the seat had been won by Binay Das by a margin of over 3,000 votes defeating his nearest BJD rival.