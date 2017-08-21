BJD ready to face elections anytime: Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar: In the wake of Centre’s proposal of mid-term general elections, BJD supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday said that his party is prepared to face elections anytime. Simultaneous polls have worked in favor of BJD, he said.

CM, who arrived here from Delhi yesterday, clarified that the BJD would hold its policy of equidistance from the BJP and Congress, and meanwhile ruled out the latest speculations of a possible alliance between his party and the BJP.

“We are ready for polls anytime,” Patnaik said while replying over a question on whether the state ruling party would agree to go in for advancement of Assembly elections.

However, the current political scenario and particularly the BJP’s rise in the State may pose some threat to the BJD.

The next Assembly elections in Odisha are due in 2019.

Notably, the Centre is contemplating to hold early polls along with elections in a few States in November-December 2018.