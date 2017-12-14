BJD to raise Mahanadi tribunal, Polavaram, Paddy MSP hike issues in Winter Session of Parliament

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MPs are all set to raise Mahanadi tribunal, paddy MSP hike, Polavaram project and other issues related to the interest of the people of Odisha during the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament which is slated to begin from Friday.

A decision was taken in this regard at the BJD’s Parliamentary Party meeting held today under the chairmanship of party President and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

A total of 28 Parliamentarians of the party comprising of 20 Lok Sabha Members and 8 Rajya Sabha Members were present in the meeting held here at Naveen Niwas.

“BJD MPs will raise demand to form a tribunal to adjudicate the Mahanadi River water dispute between Odisha and Chhattisgarh in the Winter Session of Parliament,” said BJD spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Pratap Deb after the meeting.

“The MPs will also urge the Centre to stop construction of Polavaram Project until all the pending issues are finally settled in the Supreme Court,” Deb added.

Speaking to media persons, Lower House MP Kalikesh Singhdeo said, “We will press our demand to raise the minimum support price (MSP) on paddy to Rs 2930 per quintal against the existing price of Rs. 1559 per quintal.”