BJD protests Raman’s arrival with ‘jal satyagraha’

Bhubaneswar/Bolangir/Sambalpur: The ensuing panchayat elections have raised the political heat in the state, specially with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh visiting Odisha today sparking off fresh protests over the Mahandi row. BJD has started protesting against the neighbouring CM through ‘jal satyagraha’. Congress has also shown dissent on his arrival.

Singh is on a visit to Bolangir, Sambalpur and Sundergarh today to campaign for BJP. With the Chhattisgrah government continuing the construction of projects on Mahanadi’s upper catchment area as the backdrop, the BJD staged protests in all the districts he is on a visit as well as in Cuttack and other regions through which the Mahanadi river flows.

BJD leader and MLA Raseswari Panigrahi led hundreds of women to Sambalpur Mahanadi where they staged the ‘jal satyagraha’ by protesting while standing in the river.

Meanwhile, Congress too staged protests including leader of Opposition Narasingha Mishra who along with party workers sat on dharna before the Loisingha Block Office.