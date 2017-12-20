BJD MPs protest over Mahanadi issue in Parliament premises

New Delhi: Many Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MPs on Wednesday staged protest here over the longstanding Mahanadi issue and the interests of Odisha. The Parliamentarians held the protest at the Gandhi Statue on Parliament premises outside Central Hall.

The campaign named ‘Mahanadi Bachao Satyagraha’ aimed at pressurizing the Central Government to constitute a tribunal to adjudicate the Mahanadi river water dispute between Odisha and Chhattisgarh was joined by the BJD MPs on Tuesday. As many as 14 political parties have extended their support.

The BJD MPs who took part in the protest included the party’s chief whip in the Lok Sabha, Tathagata Satpathy, Puri MP Pinaki Mishra, Kendrapara MP Baijayant Panda, Cuttack MP Dr Bhartruhari Mahtab, Rajya Sabha MPs Pratab Keshari Deb and Prasanna Acharya and other BJD MPs.

Notably, the state government has been spearheading over formation of a tribunal to resolve the Mahanadi issue, however the Centre didn’t pay heed to the demands despite repeated requests made by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.