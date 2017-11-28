BJD MLAs protest near Gandhi statue inside Assembly premises

Bhubaneswar: A large number of ruling BJD MLAs including some Ministers staged dharna in front of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi inside the Assembly premises seeking Union Government to hike the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of paddy after the Speaker adjourned the House.

The BJD legislators assembled near the Gandhi statue holding banners and staged a protest against the Central Government for not hiking MSP of paddy.

Notably, the BJD had staged a dharna over the MSP issue in front of Raj Bhavan yesterday and submitted a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind through the Governor demanding MSP hike of paddy.