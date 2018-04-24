Headlines

BJD MLA Pravat Biswal gets interim bail

Pragativadi News Service
Pravat Biswal

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court today granted conditional interim bail to BJD’s Choudwar-Cuttack MLA Pravat Biswal for two months. He was given the bail after furnishing two sureties.

The court has asked him to co-operate with the investigating agency and not to destroy any proof during the bail period. Besides, the HC has directed him to appear before it after two months.

Notably, Biswal was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on September 19, last year from his Mahanadi Vihar residence in Cuttack for his alleged complicity in the multi crore Seashore chit fund scam.

The Special CBI Court, Bhubaneswar and the District Judge and Sessions Court had rejected his bail pleas following which he had been remanded to judicial custody.

However, he was rushed to the SCB Medical College and Hospital and still undergoing treatment in the hospital after complained illness.

After his bails were rejected by the lower courts, the legislator had moved Orissa High Court seeking bail and eventually got the interim bail today.

