BJD MLA demands probe on Subhankar’s presence at VIP gallery

Cuttack: A day after the spotting of chit fund scam accused Subhankar Nayak in the VVIP gallery at the Barabati Stadium here during the India Vs Sri Lanka T20 international match on Wednesday created a sensation across the State, BJD legislator from Cuttack-Barabati Debasish Samantray today demanded a thorough probe to find out how an accused got a VIP pass.

When the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) washed its hands of the episode and said some VVIP might have given his pass to Subhankar, Samantray said that the list available with OCA can tell who have got passes and a probe will find out how the chit fund scam accused got the pass.

Someone who received pass from the OCA must have handed it over to Subhankar, the legislator added.

“Usually the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) issues pass for seats in BCCI box of the stadium. Someone who received pass from the OCA must have handed it over to Subhankar. The list available with OCA can tell who have got passes and a probe will find out how the chit fund scam accused got the pass”, the Cuttack-Barabati BJD MLA said.

OCA working committee chairman Dhiren Palai said, “We distributed the passes to some VIPs and VVIPs of Odisha, BCCI office-bearers. But we don’t know who Subhankar Nayak is and OCA has not provided any ticket to him.”

Notably, Subhankar, known for his links with top politicians and bureaucrats, has got conditional bail from the Orissa High Court on August 1, 2017 after he was arrested by the CBI for his links with the Seashore Group.

Subhankar was accused of acting as a middleman between the Seashore Group and bureaucrats, police and politicians in order to get their undue favour for the tainted chit fund company.

Earlier, Leader of Opposition the State Assembly Narasingha Mishra and BJP spokesperson Samir Mohanty had demanded the State Government to probe how Subhankar managed to get the VVIP pass. However, BJD spokesperson Amar Prasad Sathpathy had said the Government has not issued any pass to him and the OCA can only give information about it.