BJD ministry Nabakalebar: Nine ministers resigned, 11 may follow

Bhubaneswar: In a major action taken by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to reform his government, the BJD ministry has undergone a ‘nabakalebar’ with nine ministers already resigning. Sources say 11 more may follow suit.

So far, Food and civil supplies minister Sanjay Das Burma, Law minister Arun Sahu, Tribal development minister Lal Bihari Himrika, Higher education minister Pradeep Panigrahi, IT and Energy minister Pranab Das, Sports minister Sudam Marndi, urban development minister Pushpendra Singhdeo, Finance and Health minister Pradeep Amat, MSME minister Jogendra Behera have resigned.

Sources at the Secretariat’s minister corridor said 11 more ministers may be removed soon.

However, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said the ministers have voluntarily resigned to work towards strengthening the organisation.