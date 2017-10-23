PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

BJD minister suggests Congress for alliance in Odisha to break BJP

Pragativadi News Service
Damodar Rout

Bhubaneswar: Veteran BJD leader and State Agriculture Minister Damodar Rout today sparked political electricity in state politics by saying that the ruling BJD would be ready to tie up with the opposition Congress party to check the rising communal forces in the state.

However, the minister stated that the final decision will be taken by the party supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in this regard.

“Time has come to unite all the non-BJP and anti-communal political outfits to come together”, Rout said.

We have an ideological difference with the saffron party. Congress is a secular party. We will welcome if the Congress joins us, he added.

Rout also asked the Congress to submit a list of Assembly constituencies where they are confident enough to win the general polls in 2019.

