BJD Mahila Morcha vice president attempts suicide

Bhubaneswar: BJD Mahila Morcha vice-president Sanjukta Mahal was critically injured after she attempted to commit suicide by slashing her wrists on Friday night. She was rushed to the Capital Hospital.

According to reports, Mahal’s family members found her lying in a pool of blood in the house.

Though, the exact reason behind her taking such an extreme step was yet to be ascertained, it was suspected that she might have attempted to end her life over her ouster from the post of Biju Janata Dal Sramika Sammukhya general secretary on Friday.

As per sources, the BJD shunted her out from the post after her family members- Mahal’s mother Namita Patra, sister Rasmita Behera and sister-in-law Subhasmita Patra accused her of harassing and torturing them.

The family had leveled the allegations against her at a Press conference here on December 6.