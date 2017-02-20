BJD leader Sarada Nayak caught by villagers, rescued by cops

Rourkela: Senior BJD leader and a former minister, Sarada Prasad Nayak was caught by villagers in Sundergarh’s Guruntia block Jarada panchayat today alleging he was distributing various items to woo voters ahead of last phase of panchayat polls.

Villagers gheraoed him and some other BJD workers for distributing BJD logo branded umbrellas and other items to get their votes. Later, police came to his rescue and took Nayak, his five supporters and inspected his Bolero. Police found over 50 umbrellas with BJD logo and shawls as well as over Rs 8,000 cash from him.

This is the second time in less than a week that Nayak has been in news for the wrong reasons. On February 15, a complaint was lodged against him at Jharipani police station in Sundergarh district on charges of allegedly distributing money among the voters for Panchayat election.

According to reports, about 200 people gheraoed Nayak and his associates in Jhirapani panchayat on the outskirts of Rourkela while they were distributing money and asking voters to cast votes in favour of the BJD candidates. During the scuffle, some agitators thrashed Nayak and his aides.