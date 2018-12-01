BJD lambasts Dharmendra over Aparajita Sarangi’s NOC issue

Bhubaneswar: The ruling BJD on Saturday criticised Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for allegedly telling lie that the state government delayed the issuance of NOC to Aparajita Sarangi.

“The statement of the Union Minister that the state government delayed the NOC to Sarangi on her request for VRS is false, baseless and not based on facts,” BJD spokesperson Sulochana Das said.

“The former bureaucrat has started lying from her first few days in politics speaks volumes of her unethical behavior,” Das said.

“When Aparajita Sarangi applied for NOC from State Government, she had said that she would be joining a UN NGO and due to the confidentiality clause of UN, she could not speak more about it. But now the truth has come out that she had lied in this regard and the real motive was to join the BJP. Such falsehood from her is unfortunate and shocking,” the BJD spokesperson said.

“Further, Dharmendra Pradhan who had been talking of Odia pride and targeting non-Odia officers had finally to get a non-Odia Bihari officer to join BJP,” the Das said.

“Were no Odia political leaders available with BJP that they had to bring in a non-Odia Bihari officer like Aparajita Sarangi? The organisation of BJP in Panchayats and Wards in Odisha are disintegrating and in order to save him and the organisation, probably Pradhan had to bring a non-Odia Bihari officer like Aparajita Sarangi,” the BJD spokesperson added.