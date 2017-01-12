BJD in CBI scanner

Bhubaneswar : As three tier panchayat polls waits for next month, interesting developments regarding CBI probes into big chit fund scams and interrogation, raids at houses of some BJD leaders has been seen, as the state ruling party alleged that it is just conspiracy on the Centre’s part to tarnish the BJD’s image just before elections.

Party Spokesperson Pratap Deb heaped criticisms on the Centre of misusing CBI’s power to charge many party leaders on chit fund scam probe all of a sudden just before the elections while there were no foreseeable actions on the matter since last two years.

The CBI has been grilling noted BJD faces like MP Ravindra Jena for last some days, MLA Pravat Biswal and former Naveen Niwas employee Saroj Sahu and has raided as many as 25 different places simultaneously on Thursday.

This urgency by CBI is being questioned since after TMC the investigative agency has brought BJD into its scanner.

Meanwhile, BJD youth wing organised a rally here protesting against the probing agency and the BJP for playing foul.