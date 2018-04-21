BJD holds silent protest in Odisha today

Bhubaneswar: The ruling BJD today staged silent demonstration to protest against the ATMs and banks running out of cash in the State.

The party is scheduled to protest for two hours from 10 am to 12 noon in front of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Regional Office in the State capital and all nationalised banks in sub-divisions and blocks across the State, informed BJD general secretary Sanjay Dasburma at a Press meet here.

However, functioning of the banks would not be affected by the protest, he added.

Dasburma said that while the adverse effects of demonetization are yet to get over, the unavailability of cash has posed even greater financial crisis for the people.

“While people are still facing problems due to demonetization, drying up of ATMs for the last 15 days has put the public in huge crisis,” he said.

The cash crunch has affected people of all walks of life, including farmers, students and women in the State, said Dasburma.