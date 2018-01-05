BJD to hold demonstration in 12 districts from January 8

Bhubaneswar: The BJD is all set to hold at all block offices in top 12 paddy collection districts from January 8 to 17 in protest against the alleged apathy of the Centre towards farmers and the firming sector of Odisha.

“Three days back, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Sekhawat told the Rajya Sabha that the MSP of Rs 1,550 fixed for quintal of paddy would not be changed as farmers are being given profit of Rs 433 over cost of production of Rs 1,117. When the Prime Minister has not given time to the Assembly House Committee intending to place the unanimously-passed resolution for increasing paddy MSP to Rs 2,930 and the panel has decided to meet the President over the issue, the Minister’s reply in the Rajya Sabha is nothing but the BJP’s betrayal to the farmers of Odisha,” alleged BJD general secretary Sanjay Kumar Dashburma at a Press meet here.

Dasburma also criticized the Centre for not mentioning about Odisha in the list of States where crops were affected due to drought, brown grasshopper attack and untimely rains.

“Recently, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju mentioned names of 14 States where farmers were affected due to flood, cyclone, drought, earthquake, Tsunami, hailstone, brown grasshopper attack and untimely rains. But he didn’t mention about Odisha. While Union Agriculture and Farmer Empowerment Minister had, after visiting affected areas in Odisha on November 12, assured that the Centre would provide adequate assistance to affected farmers, Rijiju’s recent statement indicates how the BJP-led Union Government is anti-Odisha,” pointed out Dashburma.

Regarding Mahanadi water dispute, Dashburma said the State Government would not participate in any talks before stopping of barrages upstream Mahanadi.