BJD, a Govt of failures, scams, corruption: Congress

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Prasad Harichandan on Sunday said the 17 years of BJD rule in the state was full of failures, corruption and scams and the state, instead of moving forward, continues to travel backwards.

“The BJD Government has failed on all fronts. It has been unable to resolve basic problems of the people even after 17 years of its rule. People have started feeling that Naveen Patnaik has betrayed them,” Harichandan told a Press conference here in the wake of completion of three years of the fourth term of the BJD Government.

Reading out statistics on poor performance of the Government, Harichandan said only two per cent of the population have access to safe drinking water.

“In the first year of the fourth term, the flat and plot scam of around Rs 10,000 crore had surfaced. Niladri Bije fiasco during Lord Jagannath’s Nabakalebar festival and a series of farmer suicides marked the state in the second year of the BJD rule. The third year became known for sensitive incidents such as malnutrition related deaths of children in Nagada in Jajpur district, killing of five innocent tribal people by police at Gumdumaha in Kandhamal district in the name of an encounter with Maoists, tribal Dana Majhi carrying his wife’s corpse on his shoulders from hospital to home in Kalahandi and the death of more than a hundred children due to Japanese Encephalitis in Malkangiri,” Harichandan said.

The State Government is inefficient to deal with the drought situation forcing farmers to commit suicide, he alleged further.