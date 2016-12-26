BJD foundation day: Supremo cries foul on opposition

Headlines

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Sunday lashed criticisms on the opposition for tarnishing party image by fake allegations and controversies.

Speaking at the 19th foundation day of the BJD, party supremo Naveen Patnaik urged the party workers to get together and face the fake allegations by the opposition political parties.

“The parties which have been rejected by people are engaging in false accusations against the BJD since the panchayat elections are up around the corner. But it is not going to affect the people,” Patnaik said.

“The BJD has been working for all round development of the state. Many schemes have been done for the welfare of the poor. The government is stressing on ensuring basic requirements of the people,” he said.

Notably, the Congress and BJP have been marauding accusations on BJD for several recent controversies like Mayor scandal-Rishi death link, Japanese Encephalitis in Malkangiri.

The Congress called for Malkangiri bandh during CM’s visit to Malkangiri few days back. The Congress organised road blockades in front of all district headquarters office today. The BJP had also called for ‘chaka bandh’ in city few days back accusing the ruling party of corruption, scandals, dereliction in its duties.

