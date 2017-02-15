BJD in driver’s seat but BJP puts up a fight during second phase polls

Bhubaneswar: The BJD led the second phase of panchayat elections today while grabbing 76 Zilla Parishad posts while the BJP followed closely with 52 seats to its name, poll counting reports said.

Meanwhile the Congress has been pushed to third choice party after it won in only 15 ZP posts while 2 other posts went to independent candidates.

As per latest unofficial reports, out of total 174 ZP seats, counting has been confirmed in 147 posts.

An average of about 73 per cent of polling was recorded in the state with Dhenkanal notching the highest turnout at 83 per cent while the Malkangiri recorded the lowest at 60 per cent.

Barring Polsara where elections were completed uncontested, polling was done at across 65 blocks in all 29 districts from 7 am to 1pm for 173 Zilla Parishads, 18,581 wards of 1,386 gram panchayats while counting began thereafter. About 53 lakh odd voters were expected to turn around during the polls out of which 73 per cent casted their adult franchise.

Earlier on February 13 BJD won 103 ZP posts while BJP won handsomely with 71 posts out of total 188 parishads during the first phase polls.