BJD demands Golak’s arrest in Chhatrapur Councillor murder case

Berhampur: BJD activists today staged a demonstration in front of the office of IG (southern range) here demanding the arrest of BJP leader Golak Mohapatra in connection with Chhatrapur Councillor Laxmidutta Pradhan’s murder case.

The activists burnt effigies of Mohapatra and shouted slogans against him and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Later, a team of the activists submitted a memorandum to IG (southern range) Ghanashyam Upadhyaya demanding Mohapatra’s arrest.

Berhampur Mayor K Madhavi, Berhampur and Chhatrapur MLAs and several party workers took part in the protest.

Ganjam police had informed that Call Details Record of Golak Mohapatra reveals that he had often spoken with Krushna Chandra Nayak, one of the two conspirators arrested in connection with the murder of Chhatrapur Councillor. The call details of Mohapatra’s number had received calls from Nayak’s number between September 15 and October 22.

