BJD delegation meets D Raja over women’s quota bill

By pragativadinewsservice
BJD delegation meets D Raja
Bhubaneswar: A delegation of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Friday met CPI National Secretary and MP D Raja in Delhi seeking his support for women’s reservation bill.

The delegation comprising Members of Parliament Kalikesh Narayan Singhdeo and Kulamani Samal handed a letter of BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik to D Raja seeking support from his party for ensuring 33% reservation for women in the Parliament and State Assemblies.

D Raja responded very positively to this issue and during discussions with the delegation mentioned that his party is very appreciative of this initiative by the BJD President.

As decided earlier by the BJD President, delegations from the party are visiting 22 national and regional parties across India, seeking their support in ensuring 33% reservation for women in the Parliament and State Assemblies.

