BJD decked up for grand welcome of ‘Ideal Chief Minister’ awardee Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar: The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is all set to receive Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik with a grand welcome procession on his arrival at Biju Patnaik International Airport, who was conferred with the ‘Ideal Chief Minister’ award yesterday.

The party leaders and workers have left no stone unturned to give a rousing welcome to Naveen and all necessary arrangements have been made.

Around 40 thousand BJD workers and leaders from across the state are slated to make a grand welcome procession to Odisha Chief Minister from Biju Patnaik International Airport to Naveen Nivas, his residence.

Huge hoardings, banners and party flags have been flooded in the capital city from last night throughout the road from the airport to the CM’s residence. Besides, barricades have also been erected on both sides of the road to manage vehicular traffic.

“We are extremely proud that Odisha Chief Minister and our party President Naveen Patnaik has been conferred with the ‘Ideal Chief Minister’ award by Maharashtra Institute of Technology (MIT) and we with the people of Odisha will felicitate him for this achievement on his arrival,” said BJD spokesperson and MP Pratap Deb.

Naveen received the ‘Ideal Chief Minister’ award from former President of India Pratibha Patil in a special event in Pune yesterday. MP and Former Union Minister Dr. Murli Manohar Joshi and many dignitaries attended the event.

Patnaik dedicated the award to the people of Odisha.