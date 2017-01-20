Headlines

BJD cries foul in Mahanadi Committee

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
mahanadi committee

Bhubaneswar: The formation of a Mahanadi Committee by the Centre suddenly on Thursday has left the state surprised, specially with the timing being the Panchayat poll season. The BJD has openly alleged that the Centre’s move comes after protests in the state over Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh being chosen as a star campaigner for BJP.

“The fear that the opposition towards Raman Singh by all parties except BJP and the public of the state has led to the sudden announcement of forming a committee over the Mahanadi issue. We are yet to receive the terms and reference,” said BJD spokesperson Pratab Deb. He also added that while the Chief Minsiter’s and Cheif Secretary’s  various interventions were ignored by the Centre, this Committee will be futile  in action and Chhattisgarh will be given opportunity to finish the project by delaying the process now.

So far, no order to stop work on Mahanadi’s upper catchment area has been issued to Chhattisgarh.

