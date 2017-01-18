Headlines

BJD complains against Dharmendra to SEC

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Dharmendra Pradhan

Bhubaneswar: The BJD has brought fresh allegations about violation of code of conduct against BJP union minister Dharmendra Pradhan. A group of BJD members today submitted a memorandum of the same to the State Election Commission.

As per their complaint, Pradhan had attended the annual function of the Dhenkanal (Government) Autonomous College Students Union on Sunday alongwith many other BJP leaders. The ruling party members have pointed out that Pradhan, a star campaigner for BJP in the Panchayat elections, not only attended the event while the code of conduct is in operation but also announced regarding signing of agreement worth Rs 20,000 crore to establsih a thermal power plant and aluminium plant at Dhenkanal. They also allege that the union minister  for Petroleum and Natural gas made electoral announcements regarding employment opportunities for the youth of Dhenkanal district.

“These announcements are in gross violation of the model code of conduct and poll promises to woo the voters in favour of BJP,” said the memorandum submitted by BJD members to the SEC.

